A soldier detonated a grenade during a conflict with passersby in the Lviv region. There are injuries

A soldier detonated a grenade during a conflict with passersby in Sheptytske (Lviv region).

This was reported to the National Police.

Four people are known to have been injured — three women aged 17, 18 and 56 and a 26-year-old man. All were hospitalized, doctors provided them with assistance, and their lives are not in danger.

Law enforcement officers determined that the grenade was detonated by a 36-year-old resident of Sheptytsky district, a military serviceman who was on leave. Police located him and detained him.

The police have opened a case of hooliganism. The detainee faces three to seven years in prison. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The court is expected to impose a preventive measure on the detainee in the near future.

In May, in Okhtyrka (Sumy region), a 41-year-old military man, a local resident, detonated a grenade — in addition to him, three police officers and one civilian were injured.

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