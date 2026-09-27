Thousands protest in Madrid over migration crisis in Ceuta

In Madrid, thousands of people took part in the second "March for Dignity". Protesters demanded general elections and expressed support for Ceuta, where the migration crisis is ongoing.

Euronews reports this.

The demonstration was organized by the civic platform Sociedad Civil Española, with the support of the Popular Party and Vox. The march started at approximately 10:00 from Cibeles Square and went to the Arc de Triomf in the Moncloa district.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal took part in the action. He said that migrants who arrived in Ceuta should be returned to their countries of origin. Approximately 40 000 people took part in the protest. Organizers estimate the number of participants at 120 000.

The migration crisis in Ceuta began in late July when tens of thousands of people crossed the border from Morocco into the Spanish territory in North Africa. Some 8 300 migrants are now housed in specially equipped facilities, while more than 4 000 are estimated to still be living on the streets.

Morocco has accused Spain of obstructing the return of migrants. At the same time, Spanish services continue to move people from the streets to shelters. In particular, on September 25, 63 women who were alone or with small children were transferred to a special center.

The previous “March for Dignity” took place before the mass arrival of migrants in late July. At that time, tens of thousands of people demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and early elections.

On September 2, on Ceuta Day, rallies in support of the city were also held in other cities in Spain.

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