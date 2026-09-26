Russians have been fighting in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions for a while now. There are dead and injured

The Russian army has been carrying out strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions throughout the day. The attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the Russian Federationʼs attacks.

In Sumy, the number of victims due to the daytime strike has increased to 23.

Two people were killed and five others were injured in the strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack damaged a store, houses, and cars.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A 51-year-old man was injured in Kherson.

Four people were injured in an attack in the village of Lebyazhe (Kharkiv region). The impact damaged a house and 15 cars.

The attacks damaged houses and cars in the Kyiv region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.