An unknown person stabbed a military TRC officer with a knife during a document check in the Odesa region. The victim is a combat veteran

An unknown person stabbed a military TRC officer with a knife in Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky (Odesa region). He is in the hospital now.

This was reported by the Odesa TRC.

During the document check, an unknown person stabbed a TRC employee and fled. The serviceman was hospitalized, and his condition is currently stable.

Police are searching for the attacker. The department added in a statement that the injured soldier is a combat veteran who was wounded at the front, after which he was transferred to serve in TRC.

This is not the first such incident in recent times. At the end of August in Lviv, a man pulled out a knife during a document check and stabbed an employee of the district TRC three times — two in the neck and one in the forearm. The soldier died from the injuries he received, and the attacker will stand trial.