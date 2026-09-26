Poland is ready to pay $15 000 per year for each US soldier on a permanent base

Polandʼs Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski said that the country is ready to pay $15 000 per year for each US serviceman stationed at a permanent American military base.

He reported this in an interview with Radio Liberty.

According to him, the costs of infrastructure and the deployment of American troops will be covered by Polish taxpayers. The US and Poland are currently discussing the location of the base and which units will be sent there.

The official also emphasized that this would be a clear signal to Putin: "An attack on Poland would be an attack on US Armed Forces in Poland."