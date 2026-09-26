Poland is ready to pay $15 000 per year for each US soldier on a permanent base

Polandʼs Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski said that the country is ready to pay $15 000 per year for each US serviceman stationed at a permanent American military base.
He reported this in an interview with Radio Liberty.
According to him, the costs of infrastructure and the deployment of American troops will be covered by Polish taxpayers. The US and Poland are currently discussing the location of the base and which units will be sent there.
The official also emphasized that this would be a clear signal to Putin: "An attack on Poland would be an attack on US Armed Forces in Poland."
- The idea of placing a permanent US military base in Poland was proposed by then-President Andrzej Duda back in 2018. After the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Warsaw stepped up efforts to strengthen the permanent presence of US military personnel.
- On September 17, the US president reported “significant progress” in negotiations to establish a US military base in Poland. He said that if the agreement is implemented, the location of the base will be announced in the near future. A final decision on the base has not yet been reported.
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