The football match between the national teams of Ukraine and Hungary ended in a fight. What happened

The Hungarian national football team lost 1:0 to Ukraine in the Nations League. At the end of the match, a conflict broke out between the team members, which escalated into a stampede.

This is reported by the Hungarian media outlet Telex.

The fight began after the 92nd minute of the match, when Ukrainian player Oleksandr Nazarenko received a yellow card. As Nazarenko was about to leave the field, a scuffle broke out between Hungarian player Dominik Soboslay and Ukrainian winger Viktor Tsyhankov.

Tsyhankov tried to approach Soboslay, but at that moment he was pushed away by Hungarian guard Milos Kerkez. When Mykola Matvienko ran up to Tsygankov, a scuffle broke out between the players. After a few minutes, the sides were calmed down, and Kerkez, Soboslay, Matvienko and Tsyhankov received yellow cards, the UEFA website reported.

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team Andrea Maldera said that the game moment escalated into a fight, which, fortunately, was stopped, writes Suspilne.

"I didnʼt see the episode very well. When itʼs between players, itʼs one thing, but I saw that someone from the opposing teamʼs coaching staff touched my player with his hands. I donʼt like it when someone from the staff gets involved in this, respectively. These are things that happen on the football field, this is sport. But these are game moments, nothing serious, this happens," said Maldera.

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