The Russians attacked Ukraine with 175 drones. Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia were hit the most. What is known about the consequences

On the night of September 26, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 175 “Shahed” drones (52 of them jet), “Gerbera”, “Banderol”/“Dan-T”, and “Parody”-type simulator drones.

The Air Force reports this.

Air defense neutralized 134 of them. However, the drones were hit in 19 places, and debris fell in eight more.

A fire broke out in a residential building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. Four people are currently injured. In the Svyatoshynsky district, debris from a UAV fell on the territory of a shopping mall, and a fire broke out in one of the stores.

In Kharkiv, the Russians attacked the Saltivsky district with a drone. A house was damaged, four people were injured.

In Zaporizhzhia, a drone attacked a private house, and a rescue operation is still underway at the scene. Two people were injured, two more died. A market was also under attack.

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