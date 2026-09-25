Bloomberg writes that Trump suggested Zelensky meet with Putin in Moscow. The Presidentʼs Office denied this

The US President Donald Trump has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet with Putin in Moscow.

This is reported by European sources Bloomberg.

According to the sources, Trump raised the issue during a meeting with Zelensky in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Sources say Trumpʼs proposal upset Zelensky.

At the same time, Advisor to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn told reporters that this information is false.

European officials told Bloomberg that the meeting between Zelensky and Trump was “mostly positive”. After the press conference, a Russian journalist asked Zelensky when he would be going to Moscow, to which he replied, “oh yeah, on a missile,” and cursed.