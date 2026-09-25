EU agrees terms for transferring €6.6 billion to Ukraine from Peace Fund

EU countries have agreed on how to use €6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility to support Ukraine.

This was reported by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Of this amount, €900 million will be allocated to military assistance to Ukraine within the framework of the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM). Another billion will be used for joint procurement of new military equipment.

The remaining €4.7 billion will go to compensate EU countries for military aid they have already provided to Ukraine. At the same time, some states have said they want to use the compensation received for further assistance to Ukraine.

Kallas said the decision would allow Europe to continue supporting Ukraine despite Russian hybrid attacks. Germany had offered to channel all €6.6 billion from the Peace Fund to Ukraine.

However, Poland opposed it and demanded that it be reimbursed for the costs of helping Ukraine — approximately €450 million.

The European Peace Facility is an extra-budgetary financial instrument of the EU, created in March 2021 to finance activities within the framework of the Common Foreign and Security Policy.

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