Russiaʼs Sports Minister Degtyaryov to be tried in absentia in Ukraine

In Ukraine, the Russian Minister of Sports Mikhail Degtyaryov, who is believed to be involved in financing the Russian Armed Forces, will be tried in absentia.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

It was found that at the beginning of the full-scale war, when Degtyaryov was the governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, he financed the creation of a local battalion for fighting in the Donetsk region. This unit later took part in assaults in the Bakhmut area.

Degtyaryov himself purchased provisions, tactical ammunition, overalls, and other military equipment for the unit. In 2014, while serving as a deputy, he financed the creation of the “LPR” and “DPR”, and also opened a “DPR” representative office in Moscow.

Since 2024, already in his position as Minister of Sports, Degtyaryov has repeatedly visited the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine and conducted propaganda activities there in support of the Kremlin regime. Because of this, the official is under EU sanctions.

Law enforcement officers charged him in absentia with encroachment on territorial integrity, financing actions aimed at changing Ukraineʼs borders, illegally crossing the state border with the aim of harming the interests of the state, and justifying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Degtyaryov was first sanctioned by the EU in 2014 for supporting Russians in Donbas. In March 2025, the EU temporarily lifted the restrictions on him (due to Hungarian influence).

In July 2026, as part of the 14th package of sanctions, the EU returned Degtyaryov to the list as the Minister of Sports of the Russian Federation.

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