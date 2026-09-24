Germany investigates case of 105-year-old guard of Nazi camp during the World War II

A 105-year-old man is a suspect in a case in Germany over possible crimes committed at a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp during the World War II. Investigators believe he was a guard in the Senne region of western Germany.

CBS News writes about this.

The case was first reported by tabloid Bild. The journalists wrote that the country had also recently investigated the case of another former guard from the same camp, but he died before the investigation was completed.

According to the memorial complex located on the site of the camp, between 180 000 and 200 000 Soviet prisoners of war passed through Senne between 1941 and April 1945. The prisoners suffered from malnutrition, inadequate medical care, terrible sanitary conditions, and forced labor.

In recent years, Germany has seen several trials of Nazi camp workers. But 80 years after the end of the war, time for such trials is running out. In June 2022, former camp guard Josef Schütz was sentenced to five years in prison — but he died a year later, at the age of 102.

In 2021, the trial of a 96-year-old woman accused of aiding and abetting the murder of 11 000 people while working at a Nazi concentration camp began in Germany.

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