Bloomberg: Fridman did not know that the European Union would lift sanctions on him

Russian oligarch Mykhailo Fridman was surprised to see the European Union sanctions lifted. He had long resented the restrictions, but later "lost hope" for them to be lifted.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

The journalistsʼ interlocutors said that Fridman unexpectedly took advantage of the efforts of another Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, who was trying to get sanctions lifted. At the same time, his "complex ties" with the leaders of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan — Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Ilham Aliyev — played an important role for Usmanov.

According to several participants in the closed-door meetings, Putin has repeatedly told Russian oligarchs that he is not concerned about personal sanctions and that they should find a way out of the situation on their own. Usmanov, who is not considered one of Putin’s closest associates, appears to have taken that advice, Bloomberg adds.