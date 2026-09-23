Searches underway at Ministry of Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine office. Ministry says itʼs not related to their work

Investigative actions are taking place at the office of the Ministry of Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine on the morning of September 23.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reconstruction.

The department says the investigation concerns the director of the Department of Recovery Policy, who was appointed to the position in April. The case concerns the possible receipt of bribes for the lifting of sanctions from business entities during his previous position.

The officialʼs name is not mentioned, but the departmentʼs website indicates that this position is held by Viktor Steblinenko.

The Ministry of Reconstruction emphasizes that the circumstances under investigation are not related to the officialʼs work at the Ministry. They noted that they are facilitating the work of law enforcement officers, and the official will be suspended from his duties after the investigation.

In parallel, the Ministry of Reconstruction is conducting an internal audit of the processes that took place before the formation of the new team.

"Such cases are unacceptable. The Ministry has a principled position: any facts of possible abuses must be properly investigated, regardless of position or surname. We count on a prompt, complete and objective investigation," the department added.

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