Bloomberg: Zelensky and European Commission President had tense conversation over Ukraineʼs funding requests

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a tense meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in New York. All over the issue of additional funding and progress in passing laws in the Verkhovna Rada.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

According to the source, the Ukrainian side expressed concern about the possible increase in Russian attacks in the winter and the lack of air defense to protect cities. Kyiv was also outraged by the EUʼs decision to lift sanctions on two Russian oligarchs.

Therefore, Ukraine asked its allies to help close the budget deficit by about $30 billion and to provide €90 billion in European credit more quickly.

The EU responded by saying that it wanted to see progress in combating the shadow economy, increasing tax revenues, and bringing Ukrainian legislation closer to EU law. Only then would it be ready to allocate additional money.

The EU also called on Canada, Norway, Japan and other partners to contribute to the funding.

Zelensky said that the parties will meet again in 7-10 days and try to find a solution.

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