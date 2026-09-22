Media: The EU fears that military personnel fighting in Ukraine may import weapons and equipment into the EU

The European Union fears that servicemen returning from the front in Ukraine may bring weapons and military equipment into the bloc.

This is stated in a confidential EU document, which Euronews has reviewed.

EU ambassadors discussed the risk of illegal export of firearms from the battlefield on September 22. In particular, some of them reported that they had detected weapon components and military equipment on soldiers entering EU countries.

However, journalists clarified that these cases do not necessarily indicate that these people are involved in organized smuggling activities.

Ukraine has already established a National Contact Point on Firearms, which provides Europol with lists of seized, stolen or lost weapons. Europol is directly involved in this process and is to establish a dedicated Firearms Centre by Q1 2027. It should improve the analysis and exchange of data on seized weapons.

The EU Border Agency has also issued specific instructions for border guards and customs authorities to prevent the illicit movement of firearms, with a particular focus on Ukraine.