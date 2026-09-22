In Lithuania, the parliament supported an amendment that repeals the ban on nuclear weapons

The Lithuanian Parliament has supported the repeal of the constitutional ban on the deployment of weapons of mass destruction on the countryʼs territory. This concerns Article 137, which prohibits the deployment of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons, on the countryʼs territory.

LTR writes about this.

99 members of the Sejm voted for the decision, 13 voted against, and five more deputies abstained.

According to the Speaker of the Seimas Juozas Olekas, the first vote on the adoption of the amendment to the Constitution is scheduled for October 6, and the final decision is scheduled for January 12 of next year.

A member of the Mixed Group of Deputies of the Seimas Ignas Vegele drew attention to the fact that the article of the Constitution that is proposed to be removed concerns not only nuclear weapons, but also prohibits the placement of military bases of foreign states on the territory of the country.

The Constitutional Court explained that military bases of foreign states in Lithuania are possible if they are created by allies and the country itself exercises management and control over them.

Currently, Article 137 of the Lithuanian Constitution states that there may be no weapons of mass destruction or foreign military bases on the territory of the country. An amendment being considered by the Seimas could repeal this provision.

Finland lifted its ban on nuclear weapons in mid-June. The new law allows the import, production, supply and storage of nuclear weapons in the country. The government has said that Finland has no plans to deploy such weapons on its territory.

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