Reuters: The US to deploy two military bases in Greenland thanks to deal with Denmark — document to be signed soon

The US plans to restore a Cold War-era military base in southern Greenland and create another on the east coast, where a Danish patrol currently operates.
Reuters reports this, citing three people familiar with the details of the deal.
These are the settlement of Narsarsuaq, where only a few dozen people remained after the US closed its military base "Blue West One" in the 1950s, and Mestersvig, a military outpost used by a unit of Danish special forces.
Denmark, Greenland and the US are expected to sign the agreement at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 22. However, the text of the agreement has not yet been made public. According to the interlocutors, its details will be finalized at the signing.
- On September 19, the US President Donald Trump reported that the US had reached an agreement with Denmark that gives the country “permanent control over the security” of Greenland. Trump said that the agreement does not involve any costs for Washington.
- He added that the US would immediately begin expanding its military presence in Greenland. The US already has a military base in northwestern Greenland, Pituffik. The base monitors missile launches, space and operates missile defense systems.
- Trump announced his claim to the island in December 2024. At the time, he said that “possession and control of the largest island in the world — Greenland — is an absolute necessity” for US national security. He said he was interested in buying the island during his first term as president. And later he repeated again and again that he wanted to take possession of the island.
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