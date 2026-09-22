Reuters: The US to deploy two military bases in Greenland thanks to deal with Denmark — document to be signed soon

The US plans to restore a Cold War-era military base in southern Greenland and create another on the east coast, where a Danish patrol currently operates.

Reuters reports this, citing three people familiar with the details of the deal.

These are the settlement of Narsarsuaq, where only a few dozen people remained after the US closed its military base "Blue West One" in the 1950s, and Mestersvig, a military outpost used by a unit of Danish special forces.

Denmark, Greenland and the US are expected to sign the agreement at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 22. However, the text of the agreement has not yet been made public. According to the interlocutors, its details will be finalized at the signing.