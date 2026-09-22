Russia imposes curfew on border with Estonia. Tallinn reacts

Russia has imposed a curfew and movement restrictions in the Kingisepp and Slantsevo districts on the border with Estonia for ten days.

ERR writes about this.

Temporary restrictions will be in effect from September 16 to 26 in a five-kilometer border zone. In particular, south of the Narva Reservoir, Russians are prohibited from traveling on the river by boat, as well as from being on the banks of the Narva.

People were banned from staying outside settlements and hunting in the border zone at night. The official Russian version of these restrictions is “strengthening state border security”.

A representative of the Estonian Border Guard Service Andris Viltsin noted that such measures are not common practice, but they cannot be called exceptional either. He suggested that the increased measures may indicate a certain uncertainty on the part of the Russian side, concerned about the security of its border.

According to Viltsyn, the Police and Border Guard Department, together with other agencies, is monitoring the situation on Estoniaʼs eastern border and is ready to respond to possible incidents if necessary.

At the same time, Estonian Foreign Minister Ihor Taro emphasizes that there is currently no direct danger to Estonia, so the country will not take any retaliatory measures.

"At the moment, the assessment of the danger has not changed. Yes, there have been various speculations about a possible general mobilization. Yes, there is an assessment that Russia is in a difficult situation," Taro said.

Despite Russian restrictions, one person managed to cross the border from Russia the day before. She was detained by Estonian law enforcement officers.

In late June, NATO received intelligence that Russia was preparing provocations against the Baltic states and Poland. Western sources assessed that the risk of provocations had increased after Ukrainian strikes on targets in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

In particular, it was assumed that Russia could stage attacks against these countries under a foreign flag using Ukrainian drones. Against this background, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland have strengthened security measures near critical infrastructure.

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