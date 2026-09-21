Magyar said he would not allow oil storage facilities for Ukraine to be built in Hungary. “Naftogaz” reported such plans the day before

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said he would not allow the construction of oil storage facilities for Ukraineʼs needs on the countryʼs territory. This was his reaction to the fact that “Naftogaz” signed a memorandum with the Hungarian company MOL on the construction of fuel storage facilities.

This is reported by the Hungarian media outlet Nepszava.

On September 20, the Chairman of the Board of “Naftogaz of Ukraine” Serhiy Fedorenko reported that the memorandum would allow for the distribution of fuel supply routes and help create additional fuel storage capacities outside the shelling zone.

This issue was discussed in the Hungarian parliament on September 21. Magyar stated that as long as the “Tisza” government is in power in Hungary, there will be no Ukrainian oil storage facility in the country.

According to him, MOL has already started negotiations with “Naftogaz”, but he considers it unacceptable to conduct them without the participation of the Hungarian government.

The Hungarian company said the process is still in its early stages and could take years. The company is studying the technical, financial and regulatory conditions for storing oil in Hungary. Due to the length of the preparations, MOL has not yet notified the Hungarian government.

Magyar also clarified that negotiations between MOL and “Naftogaz” began under the previous government of Viktor Orban.

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