UN: The number of civilian casualties from long-range Russian attacks has increased by 55% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2025

The UN international commission investigating Russiaʼs war against Ukraine has presented its findings for the period from March 31. From January to September 2026, the number of civilian casualties from Russian attacks with long-range weapons increased by 55% compared to the same period in 2025.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Commission Eric Mösse during a report on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, reports Babel correspondent Oksana Kovalenko.

During the full-scale war in Ukraine, more than 17 000 civilians were killed and almost 54 000 more were injured.

The number of civilian casualties from Russian drone attacks near the front has also increased. Russian media and public forums continue to publish videos and texts that indicate deliberate drone attacks on civilians.

The commission warned of the consequences of the Russian destruction of Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. Last winter, millions of civilians were left without electricity and heating for weeks, with temperatures in some apartments dropping to dangerous levels.

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia imposes patriotic and military education on children. Since 2022, the Russian Federation has extended its system of patriotic education to the occupied territories. Military training has become mandatory for children from the age of 14, including teaching them how to handle weapons.

Also, according to Möss, Russia has ignored 41 appeals sent to it by the UN Commission since 2022. They included detailed questions about the investigations.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets also spoke at the meeting. He called for expanding the coalition of countries working on the return of Ukrainian children, increasing pressure on Russia to obtain a full list of abducted children, and ensuring international missions access to the temporarily occupied territories.