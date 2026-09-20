The Russians attacked the capital and other regions of Ukraine throughout the day. There are deaths and injuries

At least 18 people were injured and one woman died in Russian attacks throughout the day on September 20. Babel has compiled the main facts about the consequences of the shelling.

Kyiv: In the evening, one woman was injured in a Russian attack in the Svyatoshynsky district. In Holosiivsky, fragments of a UAV fell in a park and near a house. A fire broke out in the park.

In the evening, one woman was injured in a Russian attack in the Svyatoshynsky district. In Holosiivsky, fragments of a UAV fell in a park and near a house. A fire broke out in the park. Kyiv region: A man was injured in the Boryspil area by Russian shelling, and warehouses also caught fire there. In the Bucha and Fastiv areas, businesses and cars were damaged, as well as the avenue of memory of the dead.

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Zaporizhzhia region: A 79-year-old woman died after being hit by an FPV drone on the road between Kushuhum and Malokaterynivka.

A 79-year-old woman died after being hit by an FPV drone on the road between Kushuhum and Malokaterynivka. Kherson region: Five people were injured in todayʼs attacks, three of them in Kherson. Private and apartment buildings, a cafe, a bank, a museum, and buses and cars were damaged.

Five people were injured in todayʼs attacks, three of them in Kherson. Private and apartment buildings, a cafe, a bank, a museum, and buses and cars were damaged. Dnipropetrovsk region: Russians wounded five residents of the Nikopol area. In total, they struck the region more than 50 times with drones and artillery.

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Kharkiv region: In the afternoon, a Russian drone hit a garage in the village of Myrne — three people were injured, a car was damaged. Another man was injured when a UAV hit a truck that was moving on the road between the villages of Martove and Borshchova, Chuhuyiv area.

Donetsk region: Kramatorsk was hit by air bombs — two people — a man and a woman — were injured. Four apartment buildings, five cars and other civilian infrastructure were also damaged.

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Odessa region. A jet drone hit a residential area — several private houses caught fire. No people were injured.

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