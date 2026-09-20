Russians attacked Ukraine with 138 UAVs. How many did the air defense neutralize

On the night of September 20, Russia attacked Ukraine with 138 “Shahed” and “Gerber” attack UAVs and “Parody” simulator drones.

This was reported by the Air Force.

The drones flew from the following directions: “Oryol”, Millerovo — Russia, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories — Donetsk and Hvardiyske (Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

The air defense neutralized 101 UAVs. It was not possible to shoot down the drones, which fell in 17 places, and debris fell in five more. In particular, three people died as a result of the Russian strike on the Kyiv region, including two three-year-old children.

A private house was also damaged, the State Emergency Service reported.

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