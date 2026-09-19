Trump says his son will refund Russian businessmanʼs wedding party

The US President Donald Trump said his son would refund the money for a wedding party in the Bahamas, which was paid for by Russian businessman Umar Kremlev.

Reuters writes about this.

Trump Jr. responded to his fatherʼs question that he was already repaying the debt. A person close to Trumpʼs entourage confirmed that the US presidentʼs son planned to return the funds to Kremlinov.

Trump Jr.ʼs wife previously wrote that Kremlev was a family friend who had given her an "extraordinarily generous wedding gift". She also reiterated that he had only paid for two parties after the wedding.

What preceded

Trump Jr.ʼs wedding took place in late May. On September 14, ProPublica published an investigation that found that the celebration was partly financed by Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev, who is close to Vladimir Putin.

In particular, he paid for the rental of one of the private islands where the reception was held and where guests slept. He also paid for the fireworks, and his team helped plan the wedding.

President Trump himself later stated in a comment to Axios that he "has no idea who Umar is, has never heard of him, and he did not pay for Don and Bettinaʼs wedding, which took place in a completely different place and on a different day".

“It was an ʼafter-wedding party’ organized in their honor. Nothing special! I was not present at this party,” he added.

After that, Democrat in the US House of Representatives Robert Garcia launched an investigation into Donald Trump Jr.ʼs financial ties to Russian businessman Umar Kremlev.

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