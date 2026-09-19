The US State Department approves sale of air defense and missile equipment to Ukraine worth nearly $2.7 billion

The US State Department has approved the possible sale of air defense equipment, related equipment, and missiles to Ukraine for almost $2.7 billion.

This was reported by the press service of the State Department.

The State Department also approved the sale of related equipment and services to modernize these weapons. The statement says that Ukraine has requested the following weapons:

S-300 “Clone” missiles;

GAM-67 missiles;

improvised transport launchers (ITEL 1.5);

RPS 202 radar stations for countering UAVs;

air defense missile systems with laser guidance and increased range;

kits for modifying mobile launch systems.

Also on the list are spare parts, various materials, technical and logistical services, as well as consumables.

Ukraine will finance the agreement through European contributions and funds from the US Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program. The FMF funds will be credited as the US contribution to the Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

The main contractor will be selected through a tender.