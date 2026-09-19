The Russians attacked Ukraine at night with two anti-ship missiles and 174 drones. How many were neutralized by the air defense

The Russians attacked Ukraine at night with two “Zircon” anti-ship missiles and 174 “Shahed” drones (half of them jet), “Gerbera” drones, “Banderol”/“Dan-T” loitering munitions, and “Parody”-type simulator drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized three “Banderols” and 138 drones. The Russians hit 15 places, and debris fell in nine more.

In particular, in Odesa, the Russians damaged an administrative building.

Two people died in Balakliya (Kharkiv region).

Two people were killed and eight others were injured in an airstrike in Sumy. Cars and a high-rise building caught fire.

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