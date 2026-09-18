Russians hit the center of Odesa. There are casualties

The Russian army struck the center of Odesa twice in the evening, injuring 11 people.

The strikes damaged the administration building and caused a fire.

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Three people were injured in attacks in the Kherson region over the past 24 hours. The strikes damaged houses, cars, and a market.

One person was injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack damaged houses, cars, and a store.

In the Kharkiv region, the number of victims from the morning train attack has increased to 8.

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The Russian army also struck a high-rise building in Sumy. There may be people under the rubble.

Two people were injured in the Kyiv region. The attack damaged warehouses and caused fires.

A fire broke out in Pavlohrad (Dnipropetrovsk region), after the attack.

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