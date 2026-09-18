Zelensky: Over 50 agreements worth €1 billion were prepared at the first summit of the “Carpathian 8”

At the first summit of the “Carpathian 8” (C8), more than 50 agreements were prepared, the total amount of which exceeds one billion euros. 95 investment projects worth €40 billion were also presented — 170 representatives of the Carpathian regions attended the summit.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He clarified that up to half of the agreements are in the energy sector. This concerns solar and wind energy, energy storage and gas storage. The summit also proposed creating a Carpathian wind energy cluster with a capacity of 1.5 gigawatts.

According to Zelensky, the Carpathians can become an energy supplier for the European Union. The meeting discussed the development of logistics and industry — new transport corridors, logistics hubs and terminals, as well as new industrial production.

Earlier today, Zelensky reported that Ukraine is launching a new format of cooperation with its European neighbors. For the first time, Ukraine is hosting the C8 summit with the participation of Romania, Serbia, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, and the EU.

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