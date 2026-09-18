FT: EU proposes to keep Usmanov under sanctions, but unfreeze his assets and allow him to enter the EU

The European External Action Service has proposed keeping Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov on the sanctions list, but unfreezing his assets and allowing him to enter the European Union.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing diplomatic sources.

This compromise was proposed so that the EU could continue sanctions against Russia. They include restrictions against more than 3 000 people and companies, including Usmanov.

However, on September 14, ambassadors of the blocʼs states were unable to agree on the extension of sanctions against Russia. They are due to be discussed again on September 21.

According to the interlocutors, Germany, Italy and some other countries are ready to agree to this compromise.

At the same time, a number of EU countries oppose any easing of the sanctions regime. In their opinion, this could create a legal precedent that other oligarchs could use in the future to challenge EU sanctions in the courts. One EU diplomat noted that he does not currently see a solution that would satisfy all parties.