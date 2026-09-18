Reuters: Alternative for Germany prepares meeting with Putinʼs representatives to discuss resumption of gas supplies

Vladimir Putinʼs chief economic envoy and the leadership of the German far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party have begun preparations for a meeting next year, at which they want to discuss the restoration of gas supplies.

Reuters reports this, citing informed sources.

According to one of them, the meeting will be attended by Kirill Dmitriev, as well as co-chairs of the Alternative for Germany party Alice Weidel and Tino Khrupalla. However, the meeting will take place only if peace agreements between Ukraine and Russia are previously agreed. Among the possible venues for the summit are Israel, the United Arab Emirates or India.

Organizers had hoped that US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would also attend the meeting, which would discuss the possible resumption of Russia’s Nord Stream. A senior U.S. official told reporters that Witkoff and Kushner were not informed of the summit and were not invited to it.

Journalists specify that any meeting would be symbolic, since the AfD is not in power. However, according to the interlocutor, the politicians want to use these talks to show their competence in foreign policy and criticize the government for inaction on high energy prices.