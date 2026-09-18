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Ukrainian activist and mother-in-law of two OUN leaders Maria Fedak was reburied in Lviv

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

Maria Fedak, a figure in the Ukrainian womenʼs and educational movement, and the mother-in-law of two OUN leaders — Andriy Melnyk and Yevhen Konovalets — was reburied in Lviv.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytsky.

Maria Fedak was an active participant in the Ukrainian womenʼs movement, engaged in charity work, supported student youth and Ukrainian public life. Together with her husband, lawyer, public figure and philanthropist Stepan Fedak, they raised eight children.

Their daughters Olha and Sofia became the wives of Yevhen Konovalets and Andriy Melnyk. And Maria Fedak was an important figure in the Ukrainian public and educational movement of her time.

Due to the threat of Soviet repression, she had to leave Ukraine. She died in Luxembourg.

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