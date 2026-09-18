“Anthropic” created a laboratory for biological experiments to use AI to find cures for rare diseases

“Anthropic” has created a laboratory in San Francisco for conducting biological experiments — the company wants to accelerate the development of drugs for rare diseases using artificial intelligence.

Reuters reports this, citing two informed sources.

The “Anthropic” head of life sciences Eric Kauderer-Abrams confirmed to reporters that the company has such a lab. However, he clarified that the lab is not intended directly for drug development.

The research is aimed at finding solutions for diseases that the pharmaceutical industry is said to be “neglected”, the sources said. One of the people said the startup wants to expand the capabilities of its AI “Claude”, so that it can control robotic systems that will perform scientific experiments with minimal human intervention.

At the same time, an Anthropic representative emphasized that the company believes human supervision is necessary.

It is not yet known what diseases “Anthropic” is investigating or what results the company has already achieved. Even after developing a potential drug, it could take years of human trials before the drug reaches the market, the agency added. “Anthropic” is not known to be conducting such trials yet.

On September 13, the heads of leading artificial intelligence companies — “Anthropic”, OpenAI and SpaceX AI — supported the idea of slowing down the development of the most powerful AI models.

The “Anthropic” CEO Dario Amodei said that companies should “slow down the pace” at which they develop AI capabilities to give themselves more time to build safety systems. Amodei emphasized that he believes AI has the potential to significantly improve people’s lives, but that this requires safeguards.

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