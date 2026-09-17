Reuters: China asks Iran to deter Houthis from attacking ships in the Red Sea

China has secretly asked Iran to use its influence on the Yemeni Houthis to prevent them from increasing their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

Reuters reports this, citing Iranian sources.

According to the sources, Saudi Arabia turned to China for help after the Houthis began advancing along the Red Sea coast and in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, posing a threat to Saudi oil exports and international shipping.

Publicly, China has called for restraint and dialogue. At the same time, according to Reuters sources, Beijing has asked Tehran to use its influence over the Houthis to prevent the conflict from spreading to important energy routes. It is not known exactly how China conveyed this message to Iran.

It is also not yet known whether Tehran will comply with Beijingʼs request. At the same time, Iranian sources note that relations with China have significant economic and strategic importance for the country.

China has been Iranʼs largest trading partner and main buyer of its oil for more than a decade. The Houthis, according to Iranian sources and Western countries, receive weapons, training and funding from Iran.

Any new Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could exacerbate global energy supply problems and increase the risk of further escalation of the Middle East war.

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