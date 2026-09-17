Iryna Pletnyova, who was recalled from office at the initiative of residents, remains the mayor of Uman. The court suspended the partyʼs decision

The Cherkasy Administrative Court suspended the decision of the congress of the "For the Future" party, which recalled Uman Mayor Iryna Pletnyova from office.

Pletnyova reported this in a video on Facebook.

She thanked the court for its objective consideration of her case and stated that she would continue to work and defend her position.

Pletneva emphasized that during the procedure for her recall, some violations were recorded. Among them are the signatures of people who have no connection to the community or who have died, identical or similar handwriting on the letters, as well as violations of the procedure for creating an initiative group and collecting signatures. According to her, the court took these circumstances into account.

"These circumstances require proper verification and legal assessment. For me, this is not a matter of personal conflicts or political confrontations. There are facts, they must be verified. There is evidence, they must receive a legal assessment," Pletnyova added.

On September 8, Iryna Pletnyova was recalled from the position of mayor of Uman, which she had held since 2020. This decision was made by the political party "For the Future" at a meeting in Kyiv.

Before that, the initiative group collected 6 710 votes from Uman residents for Pletnyovaʼs recall. They were sent to the territorial election commission.

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