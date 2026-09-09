The first case in Ukraine: In Uman, residents collected over 6000 signatures to recall the mayor from office

The mayor of Uman Iryna Pletnyova was recalled from her post. She had been in this position since 2020. This is the first case in Ukraine when a person was recalled from the post of mayor at the request of local residents.

This is reported by Suspilne with reference to local deputy Anton Yatsenko.

According to him, Pletnyova has not been performing her duties as mayor since September 8. This decision was made during a meeting of the political party "For the Future" in Kyiv. Pletnyova herself was not present. She explained that the Central Election Commission (CEC) did not issue her a decision and protocol.

Ірина Плетньова / Facebook

Pletnyova ran for the “For the Future” party in 2020 and received the support of over 30% of voters — 6074 votes. The same number of votes was needed to remove her from office.

From July 29 to August 17, the initiative group in Uman collected 6710 votes, which were sent to the Territorial Election Commission. Currently, the position of mayor of Uman is held by Pletnyovaʼs deputy Rostyslav Zavoloka.

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