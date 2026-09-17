The US to invest millions in Ukrainian 5G network and energy storage system

The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC), whose board of directors includes top US officials such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, on September 16 approved multi-million dollar loans for Ukrainian companies DTEK and Vodafone Ukraine.

This is reported on the DFC website.

In particular, DFC will finance up to $350 million in modernization of Vodafone Ukraineʼs telecommunications infrastructure. This involves the development of a secure 5G infrastructure that will also be available to American companies operating in Ukraine.

Another project in Ukraine, which will receive up to $185 million, is a 200 MW, 400 MWh energy storage system. It is being built by DTEK and the American company Fluence at six sites. According to DFC, the system will be able to provide electricity to 600 000 households for two hours and will help stabilize the Ukrainian power system.

DTEK noted that this is the largest DFC loan agreement in Ukraineʼs energy sector since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion in 2022.

DFC is Ukraine’s partner in the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund (URIF), established under the Natural Resources Agreement. In March 2026, URIF approved its first deal, an investment in Ukrainian technology company Sine Engineering.

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