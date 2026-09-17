Russia attacked Ukraine with 157 UAVs and missiles. Kyiv and Odesa were under attack

Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 124 of 157 Russian drones and seven Banderoles overnight. Hits were recorded in 36 places, and debris fell in five.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians also attacked Ukraine with “Onyx” anti-ship missiles, “Iskander-M”/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and four “Kalibr” sea-based missiles.

In particular, 16 people were injured in Kyiv due to Russian strikes. An office building and a residential building were damaged in the Dniprovsky district. A warehouse building was destroyed in the Solomyansky district.

A high-rise building was damaged and several houses were destroyed in the night attack on Odesa. Six people were injured, including two children.

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In Zaporizhzhia, Russians struck industrial facilities. Three people were injured.

A critical infrastructure facility was under attack in Kropyvnytskyi.

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