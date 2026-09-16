CNN: Russian satellites could have helped Iran strike US base in Saudi Arabia

Fourteen Russian reconnaissance satellites flew over the US Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia a few days before the Iranian attack on March 27. The information they collected could have helped Iran more accurately determine the location of American equipment.

This is stated in a CNN investigation.

Journalists analyzed satellite orbit data with space technology experts. American officials and intelligence sources believe that Russia has been providing Iran with intelligence on American military facilities.

Russian satellites could collect a variety of information. Some are capable of intercepting radio and radar signals, others record thermal radiation, and still others can receive images at night and in cloudy weather.

On March 27, Iran attacked the Prince Sultan base with missiles and drones. The strike injured 12 American service members and destroyed or damaged several aircraft, including an AWACS aircraft worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to CNN sources, it would have been much more difficult to deliver such a precise strike and such a scale of damage without Russian intelligence. Russian satellites could also have provided Iran with intelligence on other American targets in the region, including the CIA facility in Riyadh.

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