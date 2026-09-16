In the city of Snina in eastern Slovakia, a fire broke out at the “ZVS Holding” enterprise, which produces ammunition.

This is reported by the Slovak publication Noviny.sk.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured. Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak said that the fire probably started during renovations of the building.

According to him, production equipment is not on fire, and ammunition is not being produced in this part of the enterprise at the moment.

Mesto Snina — oficiálna stránka / Facebook

Kaliniak suggested that the fire could have been caused by repair work, including welding. The exact cause is still being determined. Authorities are recommending that residents near the fire site close their windows and doors, do not turn on air conditioners and ventilation, and not approach the enterprise.

This week, a fire broke out at an EMCO ammunition depot in Bulgaria. The countryʼs Interior Ministry does not rule out sabotage, as in 2024 Bulgaria issued arrest warrants for six Russian citizens accused of involvement in the destruction of EMCO warehouses in 2011-2020.

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