Fire breaks out at EMCO ammunition warehouse in Bulgaria: Ministry of Internal Affairs does not rule out sabotage

A fire broke out at an EMCO ammunition warehouse in Bulgaria. The countryʼs Interior Ministry does not rule out sabotage.

Reuters reported this.

There were no injuries in the fire. The investigation will examine a possible connection between the current incident and a fire at another EMCO facility that occurred in August.

In 2024, Bulgaria issued arrest warrants for six Russian citizens accused of involvement in the destruction of EMCO warehouses in 2011-2020. They stored ammunition for transfer to Ukraine and Georgia.

EMCO is owned by Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev. In 2020, Bulgarian prosecutors charged three Russians with attempting to poison Gebrev in 2015.