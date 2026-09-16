The Defense Forces attacked a Su-24 aircraft in occupied Crimea, as well as a Russian UAV launch site

The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian Su-24 aircraft at the “Saki” airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea, and also attacked a UAV launch site in occupied Donetsk.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ukrainian military also attacked Russian UAV control points in Staromlynivka and Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), and Pokrovsk (Zaporizhzhia region). In Dovzhansk (Luhansk region), they hit an enemy ammunition depot.
Fuel and lubricant storage facilities were attacked in Rovenky (Luhansk region) and Berdyansk (Zaporizhzhia region).
The General Staff clarified that they also struck the posts of “Grenadier” reconnaissance equipment in Crimea.
- “Saki” is one of the key air bases of the Russian forces in Crimea. It is from there that tactical aircraft regularly take off, carrying out strikes on Ukraine and supporting the actions of the Russian group in the southern direction.
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