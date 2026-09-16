A helicopter carrying journalists crashed during a live broadcast in Los Angeles. They were filming a fatal car accident

A helicopter operating with NBC4 and Telemundo 52 television channels crashed in Los Angeles. At least three people were killed and two others were injured.

CNN reports this with reference to local authorities.

The plane crash occurred on the evening of September 15. At the time, the film crew was broadcasting live coverage of a fatal bus accident. Before the incident, NBC4 reported that it had lost contact with the crew.

NBC4 anchor Colleen Williams confirmed live on air that a helicopter crew was involved in the crash, after which the newscast was interrupted. The helicopter crashed next to several cars and cargo containers, causing a fire.

One of the dead was a passerby who was in the parking lot at the time of the accident. The causes of the plane crash are currently unknown. According to journalists, photojournalist and reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marcinow were on board.

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