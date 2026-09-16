Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 UAVs. How many did the air defense shoot down (UPD)

On the night of September 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 “Shahed” and “Gerber” attack UAVs, as well as “Parody”-type simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 63 UAVs, drones were hit in seven places, and debris fell in two more.

The drones flew from the direction of Russia (Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo) and temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiyske in Crimea. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In Kyiv this morning, warehouse buildings in the Svyatoshynsky district were on fire as a result of a Russian drone attack. One person was injured.

The Russians also attacked the Kyiv-Mykolaiv train. The locomotive and train crews, as well as passengers, were evacuated. There were no injuries.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a UAV attacked a bus in the Nikopolsky district. Five people were killed and at least seven were injured.

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