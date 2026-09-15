The Communications and Cybersecurity Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received a new commander

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleksiy Kovalenko as Commander of the Communications and Cybersecurity Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in a decree on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

Brigadier General Oleksiy Kovalenko has been the acting commander of the Communications and Cybersecurity Troops since 2023. He is also the head of the Heroes Krut Military Institute of Telecommunications and Informatization.

The Communications and Cybersecurity Troops are a separate branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, designed to ensure uninterrupted communications, protect information systems, combat control systems, and cyber defense of military networks.

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