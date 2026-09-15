Law enforcement officers have exposed a criminal group that “earned” UAH 137.5 million on Polish train cars. Among the suspects is a former employee of the Kyiv metro

NABU and SAPO have exposed a criminal group that seized 137.5 million hryvnias from the transportation of Polish cars for the “Kyiv Metro”. Among the suspects is a former employee of the institution.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

According to investigators, at the end of 2022, the Warsaw Metro offered to transfer 60 cars to the Kyiv Metro for free. To deliver them, the Kyiv Metro Enterprise held three tenders in 2023, for which several companies were even used to create the appearance of competition.

In the end, the predetermined company won. It then offered its services at a significantly inflated price of UAH 190 million.

After the businessmen received the funds, they transferred them to a controlled foreign company to hide the crime. Part of this amount (UAH 51.8 million) was paid to the real carrier that transported the wagons. According to investigators, the participants of the scheme kept UAH 137.5 million for themselves .

A former official of the Kyiv Metro, three employees of a municipal enterprise, two co-organizers of the crime, and the director of a controlled company are suspected of embezzlement of property that they seized by using their official position.

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