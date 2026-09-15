In the Ternopil region, tax officials were exposed who demanded bribes from businesses — they earned €75 000 from this

NABU and SAPO exposed two officials of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Ternopil region who, according to the investigation, systematically extorted money from local businesses.

This was reported by NABU.

The defendants in the case are the deputy head of the regional tax office and the head of one of its territorial divisions. According to the investigation, the officials used the results of tax audits to extort money from companies.

They claimed alleged multi-million-dollar violations, and then offered to reduce the fines that were to be listed in official documents in exchange for money. During the spring and summer of 2026, tax officials received €75 000 from a representative of two companies.

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In June, according to the investigation, they demanded money from another company. The company was supposed to receive more than UAH 14.6 million in VAT refunds from the budget. The tax authorities demanded 11.5% of this amount — that is, more than UAH 1.6 million — in exchange for not preventing the company from receiving the money.

During the transfer of another portion of money through an intermediary, law enforcement officers uncovered the scheme. Both officials were detained. They could face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. Law enforcement officers are also checking whether other officials of the Ternopil regionʼs tax service were involved in the scheme.

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