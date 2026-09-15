Russia attacked Ukraine with 200 UAVs. How many did the air defense shoot down

On the night of September 15, Russia attacked Ukraine with 200 “Shahed” and “Gerbera” attack UAVs, as well as “Parody”-type simulator drones.

The Air Force reports this.

The drones flew from the direction of Russia (Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo) and temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiyske in Crimea. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 187 UAVs, drones were hit in seven places, and debris fell in three more.

The Russians used a guided aerial bombs against the village of Kapitolivka in the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region, there is damage to three houses. Russia also attacked the city of Izyum, a 77-year-old man was injured, the regional prosecutorʼs office reported.

Russia also attacked Kyiv at night — in the Darnytsky district, a drone hit a gas station, doctors hospitalized one injured person. The man is in serious condition.

In the Obolonsky district, warehouses were previously damaged, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported.

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