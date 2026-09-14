Military surgeon Kostyantyn Humenyuk became the new commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky, by his decree, appointed Kostyantyn Humenyuk as the new commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In another decree, he dismissed Anatoliy Kazmirchuk, who had held this position since 2023.

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office (OP) Pavlo Palisa noted that the president made this decision jointly with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty.

He added that Humenyuk, as a military surgeon and colonel of the medical service, has well-deserved authority among the military and the trust of the volunteer community.

"There is a lot of work and difficult tasks ahead. The main priority in this position is to preserve the life and health of the Ukrainian soldier," Palisa noted.

In 2014, Humenyuk was in ATO , where he served as the senior officer of the advanced medical and nursing brigade as part of the 95th Airmobile Brigade.

, where he served as the senior officer of the advanced medical and nursing brigade as part of the 95th Airmobile Brigade. In 2017, he became the chief surgeon of ATO, and in 2018–2019 he held the position of chief surgeon of the Joint Forces Operation.

Since 2019, he has been the chief surgeon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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