In Kyiv, traffic lights will be switched to “All Red” mode during a minute of silence

Starting September 15, Kyiv will begin to gradually introduce an "All Red" traffic light regime during the daily nationwide minute of silence.

This was reported by the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Every day at 09:00, traffic lights in the capital will simultaneously turn red for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists. Ground public transport will also stop at this time.

In one minute, at 09:01, traffic will resume, and the traffic lights will return to regular mode.

In the first stage, starting on September 15, this mode will operate at 18 traffic lights in the center of Kyiv. In particular: Ukrainian Heroes Square, European Square, Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, Bessarabska Square, Khreshchatyk, Baseyna Street, Velyka Vasylkivska Street, Yevhena Chykalenko Street, Volodymyrska Street, and Prorizna Street.

Later, it will be extended to other areas where it is technically possible.

During an air raid alert, the "All Red" mode will not be active. This mode also does not restrict the passage of special transport with light and sound signals turned on.