The MP Pidlasa: One day of war in 2026 costs Ukraine approximately $190 million

One day of war in 2026 costs Ukraine approximately $190 million. This year, this amount is $50 million more than in 2024.

This was stated by the head of the budget committee of the Verkhovna Rada Roksolana Pidlasa.

Expenditures have increased due to the need for weapons, the expansion of the army, and the number of military families to whom the state provides social support. At the same time, Russia spent a record $123 billion on the war against Ukraine in the first half of the year.

In the first 8 months of 2026, national security and defense cost Ukraine almost $42 billion, not including military assistance from partners. It managed to attract approximately $39 billion from its own resources. Due to Russian strikes, Ukraineʼs budget received $1.35 billion less in domestic and import VAT.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on August 24 that Ukraineʼs defense budget deficit is $27 billion. According to the president, one option to cover it could be to allocate part of the €90 billion EU loan planned for 2027 ahead of schedule.

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