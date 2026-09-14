Russians attacked Ukraine with 108 drones. How many were neutralized by air defense

The Russian army attacked Ukraine on the night of September 14 with 108 attack drones of the “Shahed” and “Gerbera” types, as well as “Parody”-type simulator drones. Air defense shot down 85 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian drones were hit in seven places.

In Izyum (Kharkiv region), three people were injured when the Russians hit them with a guided aerial bombs. The impact damaged and destroyed houses and cars.

In Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region), the attack damaged infrastructure.

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